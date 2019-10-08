× Northwest Hendricks Superintendent expected to resign

LIZTON, Ind. – A change of leadership is expected to take place during a school board meeting on Tuesday night.

Northwest Hendricks School Corporation superintendent Michael Springer tells FOX59 that he and the board of trustees have agreed to separate. The agreement is expected to act out during the school board meeting at 6:30 on Tuesday evening.

“The Board of Trustees and I have agreed to separate,” Springer said. “They are acting on that agreement at tonight’s board meeting.”

The expected resignation comes at a time of controversy within the school district. A Tri West football coach faces a complaint by the Indiana Department of Education for accusations of “immoral acts” and a “neglect of duty.” This comes after allegations that the coach sent inappropriate messages to a female student and touched her on multiple occasions.

It is not clear, however, if Springer’s expected resignation relates to the ongoing controversy. FOX59 will continue to monitor the expected resignation and will provide details as they become available.