Officials set to announce million-dollar statewide legacy initiative ahead of NBA All-Star game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There is still some time before the best of the NBA arrive in the Circle City for the NBA All Star game in 2021, but preparations for the big weekend are already underway.

Today, Governor Eric Holcomb, Mayor Joe Hogsett and members of the NBA All-Star 2021 Host Committee board will announce a million-dollar statewide legacy initiative before the star-studded event.

The Indiana Pacers will host the 2021 edition of the NBA All-Star Game on February 14. This will be the first time Indiana has hosted the star-studded event since 1985.

NBA All-Star 2021 on-court events at Bankers Life Fieldhouse will include top rookies and second-year players in the Rising Stars on Friday, February 12, followed the next day by the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, the JBL Three-Point Contest, and the Verizon Slam Dunk during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night.

On Sunday, TNT will televise the All-Star Game in prime time for the 19th consecutive year, marking Turner Sports’ 36th year of All-Star coverage.