Pair a wagyu beef burger with wine

Posted 11:06 AM, October 8, 2019, by

Enjoy a gourmet burger with hand selected wine for just $25 at the Capital Grille.  Chef Aziz Mouncassar shows the pairings.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.