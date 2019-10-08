× School bus carrying 31 students involved in rollover crash in northeastern Indiana

WOLF LAKE, Ind. – A bus carrying 31 students went off the road and tipped over in northeastern Indiana Tuesday morning.

According to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. The bus was carrying students from Central Noble Elementary School when it went off the side of Wolf Lake Road and headed downhill into a yard.

The bus remained upright most of the way but tipped over into the yard and ended up on its right side, police said. The school bus is equipped with seat belts.

Three children complained of pain after the crash.

“With the pitch of the shoulder and the wet grass, the driver was unable to regain control of the bus,” police said.

The driver went to an area hospital for a chemical test, which is standard procedure in such crashes. Police said there was no indication of impairment or intoxication.

First responders checked the children at the scene. The students were then transported to Central Noble Primary School. Parents were able to meet their children at the school.

It took more than 40 minutes to get the bus upright, WANE reported.

