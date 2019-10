× Seymour police captain investigated for ghost employment, official misconduct

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Seymour Police Captain Carl Lamb has been placed on paid administrative leave while Indiana State Police investigate allegations of ghost employment and official misconduct, the Seymour Police Department announced Tuesday.

The department said an internal investigation will ensue once ISP’s investigation is completed.

State police say the investigation is in its early stages.

This is a developing story.