Soldier surprises mom while she’s teaching at Western Boone High School

Posted 9:46 AM, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 09:58AM, October 8, 2019

THORNTOWN, Ind. – A Hoosier hero is with his family this morning, and his mother had no idea he was coming home.

Army Private Bryce Harpe surprised his mom at work yesterday.

She's a teacher at Western Boone High School.

Private Harpe recently graduated from basic training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

“Oh my gosh, I was just shocked. We just came back from his graduation, so he wasn`t going to be coming home. So seeing him today has been an inspiration and joy having him home,” Lisa Harpe said.

