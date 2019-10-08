South side apartment complex has seen 4 murders in just over 2 years following Monday’s double killing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives are trying to piece together what led up to a shooting that left two people dead.

The violence took place Monday night at the Southport Crossing apartments on Indy's south side.

After hearing a series of gunshots, neighbors came outside and found one man dead in a car and a second man running for help.

“I got up and looked out the window and saw the man running down the sidewalk holding his chest and holding a big silver pistol,” said neighbor Robert Torgerson.

Robert says the second victim collapsed near a bush near his apartment and neighbors tried to assist, but that man died overnight at the hospital.

Police said the victims have been identified as 24-year-old Gary Miller II and 22-year-old Lamont Day. IMPD are not confirming any other details of the incident.

Witnesses claim as soon as they heard the shots they saw the second victim running away from the scene.

“It’s just one of those isolated incidents where something didn’t suit one another and they had to take it out on each other,” said Torgerson.

“It just brings up a lot of painful memories,” said Debi Green.

The shooting hits home for Debi because in June 2017 someone shot and killed her daughter at the same apartment complex.

“Erin has been gone a couple years, but it seems like yesterday,” said Green.

34-year-old Erin Mills was an army veteran with plans to become a teacher at the time of her death.

“Her life was headed in exactly the direction she wanted. Now I feel like she’s just a file on somebody’s desk,” said Green.

Just six weeks before Erin's murder, a fisherman found a body along a creek behind the apartment complex.

31-year-old Kobi Walden, a local roller derby enthusiast, had also been shot and killed.

Both murders from 2017 remain unsolved and both families are still praying for answers.

“I don’t go a day without breaking down because I don’t know what happened,” said Green. “You know I just need to know why. I need to be able to sleep.”

Anyone with information on those cases is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

The double killing Monday brought the total number of homicides in Indianapolis this year to 125. 112 are considered criminal cases.

That is less than the numbers at the same time last year, when there were 135 homicides and 122 murders.