Take steps now to prevent dryer fires

Posted 10:58 AM, October 8, 2019, by

The National Fire Prevention Association says there are almost 16,000 reported dryer fires every year.  Doug Mayfield is the president of Dryer Vent Wizard of Central Indiana and shares how you can take action now.

