The National Fire Prevention Association says there are almost 16,000 reported dryer fires every year. Doug Mayfield is the president of Dryer Vent Wizard of Central Indiana and shares how you can take action now.
Take steps now to prevent dryer fires
-
Montana woman uses hair dryer to deter speeding drivers
-
Hoosier farmers invest thousands of acres in hemp crop this season
-
Numerous Indiana counties ban outdoor fires amid drought
-
Police search for arsonist after 2 near north side homes set on fire
-
Cleanup continues at railyard after fiery collision in Hendricks County: ‘It was terrifying’
-
-
Indy Blue Crew and The Tap raise money for local Ronald McDonald House
-
Drone strikes knock out half of Saudi oil capacity, 5 million barrels per day
-
Fire strikes Indy home 5 times in 3 months; neighbors want house demolished
-
Video of girl putting dog in clothes dryer, turning it on prompts police investigation
-
Fire crews ask for help searching for arsonist following west side apartment fire
-
-
Muncie Fire Rescue now operating as EMS to improve service
-
Greenfield family escapes burning home, credits smoke alarms for saving their lives
-
Beech Grove Masonic Lodge works to salvage pieces of presidential history after fire