Indianapolis, Ind -- Colts mascot Blue has an opportunity to be part of very select company. We're sure he's a shoo-in, but you can help make sure he gets in. Blue stopped by with Colts Vice President of Marketing, Stephanie Pemberton to make his case. For more information on how you can vote, head to www.fox59.com/links.
Vote “Blue” for the Mascot Hall of Fame
-
Colts’ Blue, Pacers’ Boomer up for Mascot Hall of Fame vote
-
Hunter Hayes to headline this year’s Indianapolis Colts Kickoff Concert
-
Watch the Indianapolis Colts’ first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on FOX59 and FOX59.com
-
Watch the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals on FOX59 and FOX59.com
-
Colts’ Kemoko Turay to miss rest of season with broken ankle
-
-
Colts waive quarterback Chad Kelly after suspension lifts
-
Colts’ notebook: Parris Campbell ‘back to my old self’
-
Colts’ preparation for Raiders includes lengthy injury list
-
Colts won’t play quarterback Jacoby Brissett against Bears
-
Former Colt Matt Overton will buy angry Colts fans’ season tickets, donate them to Riley patients
-
-
Sources say Colts looking at Brock Osweiler
-
Colts add Ryan Lewis, subtract special teams ace Chris Milton
-
Colts prepare for high-powered Chiefs, and might be without Clayton Geathers