Vote “Blue” for the Mascot Hall of Fame

Posted 1:05 AM, October 8, 2019, by

Indianapolis, Ind -- Colts mascot Blue has an opportunity to be part of very select company. We're sure he's a shoo-in, but you can help make sure he gets in. Blue stopped by with Colts Vice President of Marketing, Stephanie Pemberton to make his case. For more information on how you can vote, head to www.fox59.com/links.

