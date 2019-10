× 1 dead in Mooresville crash, police investigating

MOORESVILLE, Ind. –The Mooresville Police Department said one person is dead after a crash on Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 67 near Merriman Road around 4:28 p.m.

Police arrived and found one driver with major injuries who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mooresville police said the investigation remains active.

This story will be updated.