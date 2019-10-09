× Another pleasant day for central Indiana; timing out next chance for rain

Central Indiana will have another pleasant day on tap with higher pressure over the Ohio Valley. Skies are mostly clear this Wednesday morning, which will help temperatures drop near 50 degrees near downtown Indy. Many outlying communities have already dropped into mid to upper 40s! A jacket will be needed at the bus stop. However, temperatures will become more comfortable this afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. Today will likely mark the 31st consecutive day above average for Indianapolis!

The dry pattern will continue through Thursday as temperatures bump up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Cloud cover will increase by Thursday evening ahead of an approaching system. The summer-like feel is going to be short-lived because a strong cold front will travel over the state on Friday.

The boundary will bring our next best chance for scattered rain to the state. Showers and a few thunderstorms could impact high school football games as the system moves over the area. Southerly winds will pick up in speed on Friday with potential wind gusts up to 30 MPH.

There is going to be a big shift in the weather pattern as we kick-off the weekend. Shower chances will wind down early Saturday morning as temperatures rapidly drop behind the cold front. Lows will fall into the mid-40s with temperatures struggling to rise near 60 that afternoon. For those planning to watch college football games, prepare for windy conditions and much cooler temperatures!