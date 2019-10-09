Be Our Guest at Sauce On The Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sauce on the Side is a fast, casual style restaurant specializing in gourmet calzones. The three owner/operators have been friends for years and are extremely excited about sharing their concept with everyone. We think there’s something special about fresh food. That’s why we make everything from scratch here at Sauce on the Side. Our handmade calzones. Our salad dressings. Even our desserts. It’s all made right here.

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.