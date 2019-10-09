× Chip Ganassi Racing adds Marcus Ericsson for 2020 IndyCar season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Chip Ganassi Racing announced the addition of Marcus Ericsson to its IndyCar team, Tuesday afternoon. Ericsson joins five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon and 2019 IndyCar Rookie of the Year Felix Rosenqvist in the CGR garages.

“First of all I’m extremely happy and proud to get the opportunity to join Chip Ganassi Racing,” said Ericsson. “It’s a team of winners and their history speaks for itself. I’m very thankful that they believe in me and I will do everything I can to make 2020 another successful year for the team.

“I’m also very excited to work with two of the best drivers in the series in Scott and Felix. I’m looking forward to putting what I’ve learned this year to use in my second year in the NTT IndyCar Series.”

A rookie in 2019, Ericsson raced for Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, recording one podium finish, a second place in Detroit. He ended the year 17th in the overall driver points standings.

“I think Marcus brings a lot of unique experience with him having competed in several championships around the world,” said tteam owner Chip Ganassi. When you have someone with that type of background, it gives him other points of reference that helps his ability to develop and add to the overall racing program. We’re looking forward to seeing what Marcus can do alongside Scott and Felix.”

The 2020 IndyCar season begins March 15 on the Streets of St. Petersburg.