Court docs: Workers engaged in sexual activities at Indy message business

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Models Massage, a massage therapy business on Indianapolis’ northeast side, cannot currently operate after a court granted the city’s request for a preliminary injunction.

FOX59 first reported on Models Massage in February, when neighbors complained about its late-night hours.

Court documents say a few days before IMPD raided the business in July, two separate workers at the business engaged in massage therapy and sexual activities with a client who was an undercover IMPD detective.

At the time, IMPD told us someone was given a summons, but no one was arrested.

The court documents also claim the business was operating without a license. Models Massage is facing two counts of ordinance violation for operating without a license.

In August, Models Massage applied for a license to operate as a massage establishment. The city denied the request because of pending charges against the business.

A few days later, the city inspected Models Massage, and the report said not all therapists employed were licensed by the state of Indiana.

Models Massage filed a notice for appeal after the city denied its license application. Court documents claim an undercover IMPD detective received a massage at the unlicensed business after the application was denied.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning to discuss the appeal.

The owner of Models Massage, Lucas Williams, said he was unable talk to FOX59 on Wednesday, but claims they filed for a license application as soon as they learned they needed one.