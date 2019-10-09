× Federal authorities seize nearly 400 guns from dealer on Indianapolis’ west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Federal authorities say hundreds of guns and accessories were seized from an Indianapolis firearms dealer Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler said approximately 390 firearms, silencers and receivers were taken from Federal Firearms Licensee G2 Sports Products/G2 Firearms Sales due to “numerous regulatory and statutory violations of federal law.”

The announcement comes after months of investigation to the store, located at 8255 Indy Court, on the city’s west side. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) claims the store knowingly transferred handguns to an out-of-state resident, made false entries in records and didn’t report several handgun sales.

The owners surrendered the federal license for the store and none of them will be eligible to reapply or engage in any way in the business of dealing guns.

Approximately 390 firearms, silencers and receivers including rifles, shotguns and handguns were seized. They had a total approximate value of $224,000.

Prior to the seizure, an indictment was filed against Scott Genung, a convicted felon. Police made several undercover gun purchases from Genung, who allegedly processed the sales himself. Officers say they observed him carrying a firearm on his person during those sales.

He allegedly indicated to the undercover officers that he was responsible for many of the store operations, including placing an order from a distributor for a gun.

“This prosecution, firearms seizure, and license surrender represent our commitment to reducing violent crime in the Southern District of Indiana by keeping firearms out of the hands of individuals who have no legal right to possess firearms,” said Minkler.