× IFD working business fire on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Firefighters are on the scene of a business fire in the 5400 block of Keystone Avenue on the city’s northeast side.

The call out for the incident came in just before 1:00 a.m.

It is reportedly at the Mississippi Belle restaurant.

No other information has been released from this incident which will be updated as information becomes available.