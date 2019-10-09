IMPD arrests two men accused of taking part in double murder in early August

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives have arrested two men accused of taking part in an ambush that killed two people.

The accused gunman, Dwayne Lucas, and his alleged accomplice, Terrell Redd, are both facing criminal charges following the killing on Lafayette road.

Court records do not explain a motive for the double killing. But the case does serve as a good example of how police need the public’s help to solve violent crimes.

A killer ambushed a man and woman while they were sitting in traffic at Lafayette and Tibbs in early August.

Police say video from an IndyGo bus shows the gunman shoot the driver Miles Cross 5 times. The passenger Shainita Caffey then fell to the ground next to the car and shot 3 times in the head.

According to the affidavit, Caffey was on a recording call with IPL and was heard yelling, “I have a daughter. I have a daughter. I have a...” before more shots were fired, and she fell silent.

Court documents also show 7 witnesses came forward and spoke to the police. One of those witnesses wrote down the license plate for the suspect’s car.

While not speaking directly about the case, police say that is the type of help that helps them keep the city safer.

“Witnesses are absolutely imperative to us being able to build a case and just build that relationship with the community,” said IMPD Sgt. Grace Sibley.

In this case, prosecutors say license plate readers spotted the suspect’s car driving near an apartment complex on Spyglass Drive. Officers were able to arrest the accused murderer, Dwayne Lucas.

Detectives found the suspected getaway car at a different apartment complex on Sherburne Lane and arrested Redd. He faces a charge of assisting a criminal.

Redd told police he and Lucas are childhood friends from Chicago. While both men denied any involvement in the shooting, their arrest brings the clearance rate of homicides in 2019 to 58 percent.

IMPD ended 2018 solving 65 percent of the city's killings. Police say the public speaking up is critical to improving those numbers.

“We could not do it without the help of the community,” said Sibley. “It’s important to say something. If you see something, say something.”

Both suspects remain behind bars at the Marion County jail. Lucas is being held without bond.