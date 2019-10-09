× IMPD investigates early morning shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the east side of Indianapolis overnight.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of West Arizona Street on the city’s south side around 3 a.m.

A man in his early 30s was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He told police he was shot at another location “somewhere on the east side.” IMPD says the man isn’t being cooperative.

He went to his girlfriend’s house, and she called police. Medics transported him to Eskenazi Hospital.