IMPD: Marion County deputy prosecutor arrested on confinement, domestic battery charges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Marion County Deputy Prosecutor Jeremy Johnson has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including confinement and domestic battery, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Johnson was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Marion County Jail.

He is facing charges of criminal confinement with moderate bodily injury, strangulation, domestic battery and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.