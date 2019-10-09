Indianapolis business lets you create your own look for sneakers

Posted 8:25 AM, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 08:26AM, October 9, 2019

Indianapolis, Ind - National Sneakers Day is each year on October 9. Why not celebrate with a trip to a sneaker art studio? Kicasso, located in Broad Ripple lets you paint your own unique design on a pair of sneakers. Sherman stopped by to show his creative side.

