Indianapolis business lets you create your own look for sneakers

Indianapolis, Ind - National Sneakers Day is each year on October 9. Why not celebrate with a trip to a sneaker art studio? Kicasso, located in Broad Ripple lets you paint your own unique design on a pair of sneakers. Sherman stopped by to show his creative side.
