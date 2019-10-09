× Justin Houston named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for big game vs. Chiefs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s a well-earned honor for Justin Houston.

The Colts defensive end has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his Week 5 performance against his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

This marks the third time Houston has won the award in his career.

During the Colts’ 19-13 win over Kansas City, Houston finished with four tackles, including 2 tackles for loss and a sack. His tackle of Damien Williams in the fourth quarter on fourth-and-1 helped seal the victory for the Colts.

Houston, who’s started all five games this season, has tallied 15 tackles (10 solo), 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and a fumble recovery. He’s the first Colts player to earn AFC Player of the Week honors this season.

The Colts are on their bye week and won’t play this weekend. They next host the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 20.