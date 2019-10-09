× Man convicted of human trafficking teenage girl in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Marion County prosecutors announced the conviction of a man for sex trafficking of a 15-year-old Indianapolis girl on Wednesday.

After a two-day jury trial, Krisean Porter, 32, was convicted on felony charges including promoting human trafficking, promoting prostitution and sexual misconduct with a minor.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement:

“Krisean Porter physically and emotionally abused a vulnerable child for his personal gain. Our office is committed to targeting and bringing to justice those who engage in human trafficking and exploitation. I am pleased with the work of our deputy prosecutors alongside the Indiana State Police that resulted in a compelling case and a guilty verdict.”

Prosecutors said Indiana State Police (ISP) investigators found the victim during an undercover operation on the west side of Indianapolis in July of 2017.

An investigation revealed that the victim was a runaway and had been trafficked by Porter for about a month.

Police searched Porter’s home and found several items that indicated human trafficking.

According to prosecutors, medical documents were found, along with a notebook with website advertisement information, motel locations and pricing, and a clipboard with Porter’s name and what appeared to be “rules” for a trafficking victim.

Porter’s cellphone contained multiple photos of the victim believed to be used in online advertisements to promote prostitution.

Prosecutors said text messages between Porter and the victim were found that showed a pattern of abusive and controlling behaviors, commonly used by sex traffickers.

To learn more about the signs that someone may be a victim of human trafficking, click here.