Man sentenced to 50 years for 2018 murder of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Darrin Banks was sentenced to 50 years in the Indiana Department of Correction on Wednesday for the murder of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson in 2018.

A Marion County judge found him guilty of murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon on September 24, 2019.

The drive-by shooting happened on March 29, 2018 where investigators were called to a residence in the 3500 block of N. Wittfield St. around 2 a.m.

There were two gunshot victims: a 19-year-old female, and 1-year-old Malaysia Robson. The 19-year-old, Malaysia’s aunt, was shot in the shoulder.

A person close to the situation came forward to police and told them Banks and Brian Palmer shot up the house.

Marion County prosecutors said before the trials they would not seek the death penalty against Banks and Palmer because they didn;t believe they intended to kill Malaysia.

Palmer’s trial is set for November 18. He faces the same charges as Banks.