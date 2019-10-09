Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer skin damage getting to you? If so, a new treatment recently featured on Kourtney Khardasian's blog is now available here in Indiana. It claims to restore your skin with hydrating antioxidants in a three step procedure. But does it really work? Dr. Greg Chernoff with Chernoff Cosmetic Surgery is here to tell us about the new salt facial and the results you can expect.

If you would like to book an appointment or have other questions click the link below to Dr. Chernoff's website.

https://chernoffcosmeticsurgery.com/