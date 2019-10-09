Police looking for Kokomo man accused of attempted murder

Harron Burnett

KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo police are looking for a man accused of attempted murder following a shooting last month.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were called to the 1600 block of Apperson Way around 7:15 a.m. on Sept. 22, where they found a woman shot in the leg.

The woman told police she walked out of her home and saw an older blue Jeep Cherokee pull up. A man in the vehicle fired multiple shots before taking off. The woman was initially treated at a Kokomo hospital before being transferred to an Indianapolis facility. She’s recovering and is in good condition, police said.

During the course of the investigation, police identified 33-year-old Harron J. Burnett as the suspect. An arrest warrant has been issued on charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness and aggravated battery.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case or Burnett’s whereabouts should call Detective Michael Banush at (765) 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

