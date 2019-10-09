× Vontaze Burfict’s appeal of season-long suspension for hit on Colts’ TE Jack Doyle fails

Vontaze Burfict will remain suspended for the remainder of the 2019 NFL season, the league announced Wednesday. The ruling was made by appeals officer Derrick Brooks, who was appointed in a joint decision by the NFL and NFL Players Association to hear the case.

Burfict was initially ejected from the Raiders’ game in Indianapolis against the Colts for a helmet-to-helmet hit on tight end Jack Doyle.

“There were no mitigating circumstances on this play,” NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan wrote to Burfict on the initial suspension. “Your contact was unnecessary, flagrant, and should have been avoided.”

Burfict has been suspended or fined 13 times in his eight seasons in the NFL.

“Following each of your previous rule violations,” Runyan’s letter continued, “you were warned by me and each of the jointly appointed appeal officers that future violations would result in escalated accountability measures. However, you have continued to flagrantly abuse rules designated to protect yourself and your opponents from unnecessary risk.”