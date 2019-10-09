× Warming up before rain and much cooler temperatures move in

What a morning! Wednesday has now brought the coolest air of the season. As temperatures continue to drop quickly these next few months, we will be meeting those conditions again and again. Right now, Wednesday morning takes the cake for the coolest air we’ve seen. Indianapolis dropped to to 47° while other cities made it down to the mid 30’s!

Temperatures are rebounding nicely Wednesday afternoon and will peak in the mid 70’s. That’s quite the spread in temperatures from the morning to the afternoon!

Wednesday not only marks the arrival of chillier temperatures but also the date of the “First Flakes” recorded in Indianapolis. This was back in 1925 where trace amounts of snow fell. The date of the earliest snow accumulation isn’t far behind. Historically, the earliest it’s ever been recorded was on October 18th back in 1989. How would you feel getting snow in mid October? It’s happened on several occasions. If you’re not a fan, no worries, it’s not in the forecast yet.

Temperatures are warming into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s Thursday and Friday. However, a cold front will swing through and kick temperatures back down to much cooler conditions for the weekend. Still no snow though! Just rain.

While a few spotty showers are possible Thursday, most will stay dry. It’s the cold front that will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon/evening into Saturday morning. Plan on having the rain gear handy if you’ll be heading out to a Friday night football game. Not only will it likely be wet, but very breezy too.

We’re dry tonight though and temperatures will be comfortable to comfortable cool this evening. While we are tracking a cool down this weekend, that doesn’t mean we’re done with the above average temperatures. The 8-14 outlook suggests the probability of warmer than average temperatures across the region into the 3rd week of October. Stay tuned!