× Big changes coming! Rain, wind and much cooler temperatures

Big changes to our weather pattern are on the way to central Indiana. While we’ve spent 32nd consecutive days with above average temperatures, including Thursday, we may be snapping the warm streak soon. A potent cold front off to our northwest will sweep the state on Friday, bringing rain, wind and much cooler conditions to the area.

You don’t have to worry about that tonight. Overall, the weather is pretty calm. A few spotty showers will be possible but most will stay dry.

The front gets here tomorrow afternoon. Take a look at how quickly temperatures drop! From the mid 70’s late afternoon on Friday to the low 50’s/upper 40’s by mid evening.

Plan ahead for Football Friday Night. This will be one of the more “uncomfortable” ones we’ve had for the season. It will likely be wet, windy and quite cool!

Rain totals around a half an inch are very possible for many across the central Indiana. Localized higher amounts are likely in parts of our west and northwest cities. However, right now, it’s looking like the areas that need it most, our southeast counties, could see the least amount of rainfall.

We’ll still take whatever we can get. As stated, we need this rain. A large portion of the state has expanded into “Moderately Dry” conditions. In Indianapolis, Fall 2019 is the second driest to date, now more than 3″ below the average rainfall we see by this time.

Rain moves out early Saturday morning and there will be abundant sunshine around for the weekend. It will be breezy and cooler as temperatures slide back into a Fall-like feel.