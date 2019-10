× Billy Joel to perform at Notre Dame Stadium in 2020

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – “Piano Man” Billy Joel will perform at Notre Dame Stadium next June.

The university and Live Nation made the announcement on Thursday morning.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on October 18 for the June 20, 2020 performance.

The last time Billy Joel performed at Notre Dame was in 1996 at the Stepan Center.

Last October country singer Garth Brooks became the first artist to play in the stadium.