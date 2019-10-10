Send a care package to your kid away at college. Mommy Magic's Mary Susan shares some "homesick hack."
Care packages for college kids
-
University adds boy’s homemade T-shirt to official store after he’s bullied at school
-
Throw your own Colts themed back-to-school party
-
Carpenter who lived frugally sent 33 Iowa kids to college
-
Study shows dramatic rise in kids entering foster care due to parents’ drug use
-
Video captures scary moment: a large tree falls onto passing vehicle on city’s near north side
-
-
Tennessee gives scholarship to boy who was bullied for homemade T-shirt
-
On the Road: Back-to-school hacks with Mommy Magic
-
Saving money with digital textbooks
-
Dorm Room Essentials
-
Indiana mom warns of swimming dangers after son’s near-drowning: ‘This was 100% preventable’
-
-
IU students to expand their college ridesharing app, Nomad Rides
-
California passes bill to require state universities to offer abortion pill
-
Community heartbroken after teen siblings found murdered in Indianapolis