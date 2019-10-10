× Chicken sold at some Aldi and Kroger stores in Indiana recalled over listeria concerns

A company has recalled chicken that could be contaminated with listeria.

The poultry was sold at several stores, including Aldi and Kroger locations in Indiana.

According to the USDA, Tip Top Poultry issued the recall on Sept. 28. It included frozen cooked, diced or shredded chicken products.

The recall was expanded this week when the company discovered the chicken had been used in additional products, including food that may have been available at the deli counter.

Multiple samples of the product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, the USDA said. The company made the decision to recall all cooked, diced or shredded, ready-to-eat chicken products produced from January 21, 2019 through September 24, 2019 with product codes ranging from 10000 to 19999 and 70000 to 79999. The products have establishment number “Est. P-17453” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recalled chicken was sold in several states and was made available at Indiana locations, including Aldi, Kroger, Jay C and Strack & Van Til stores.

You can find a list of affected stores here. The USDA also has a list of affected products. You can find labels for the products here.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can lead to listeriosis, which can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. It can develop into a serious infection, especially among older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

So far, the USDA said there have been no confirmed cases of illnesses associated with the recall.