Court docs: 6-year-old phony marijuana deal prompts Johnson County shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Court documents reveal the motive behind why an 18-year-old man shot at a northern Johnson County home Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Old Smith Valley Road in Greenwood around 11:30 Tuesday morning. Police were eventually able to track down Jonah Henderson, 18, of Greenwood, and a juvenile male in connection with the shooting.

Now, court documents are providing additional insight into why police say Henderson tried to kill someone at that residence.

In the document, police say Henderson told them he went to the Speedway Gas Station earlier in the day Tuesday to buy something to smoke marijuana in. While at the gas station, Henderson told police he spotted a man he said sold him oregano instead of marijuana when he was 12 years old.

Henderson told police that he directed his accomplice to drive across the street from the home where the man pulled into. The document states Henderson fired several shots in their direction before running away and taking an Uber ride away from the scene.

He took the ride to Walmart to get rid of the handgun and the sweatshirt he was wearing. The document states he told police he stole another sweatshirt before taking another Uber ride home.

Police asked Henderson why he shot at the home. The document states Henderson told them “cause he robbed me when I was 12.”

Henderson was charged with attempted murder and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.