Firefighters pull occupant out of burning mobile home

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Fire crews are looking into what started a fire that trapped someone inside a mobile home Thursday evening.

Multiple fire departments responded to Avon Lakes Estates around 8:50 Thursday evening on a report of a mobile home on fire with a person trapped inside.

When crews arrived, they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters entered the burning structure, searching for the trapped occupant.

They eventually found the resident and brought them to the front yard, where medics began rendering aid. The condition of the victim was not immediately available.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control and begin investigating the cause of the fire.