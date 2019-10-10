IMPD asking public to help find missing Indianapolis man

Posted 1:58 PM, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 02:00PM, October 10, 2019

Elijahwon Brookins

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking the public to help find a missing Indianapolis man.

IMPD said Elijahwon Brookins was last seen on Monday, October 7 at his home on the 300 block of North Dequincy Street in Indianapolis.

According to police, Brookins has been diagnosed with epilepsy and may need medical assistance.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

