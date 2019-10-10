INDOT: Weekend construction continues across Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced lane restrictions and ramp closures for the weekend beginning Friday, October 11.

INDOT said construction crews will be out in five different work zones throughout the weekend to repair winter damage, weather dependent.

Projects will include the resurfacing roadways, strengthening bridges, repairing barrier walls and guardrails, clearing drains and fixing lights.

INDOT said drivers should plan ahead and find an alternate route, and are reminded to watch for slow vehicles and leave plenty of time to slow down before a construction zone.

Indiana State Police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will be patrolling work zones and ticketing drivers for speeding and reckless/distracted driving.

Lane Restrictions

I-65 SB from North Split to South Split At least 2 lanes open 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-65 SB from I-465 to Southport Rd. 2 lanes open 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 EB from Keystone to White River 1 lane open 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 WB from White River to Keystone 1 lane open 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 NB from I-70 to Pendleton Pike 1 lane open 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-865 EB & WB from I-465 to I-65 1 lane open in each direction 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Saturday

I-65 NB & SB from Little Eagle Creek to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. (Exit 117) (Northwest side) Two lanes open each direction Now through end of October

I-465 WB from U.S. 31 (Meridian St.) to 96th St. Left lane closed 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 NB from 71st St. to 86th St. (Northwest side) Intermittent lane closures 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday

I-465 SB from 96th St. to 56th St. (Northwest side) Intermittent lane closures 7 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday



Ramp Closures

Meridian St Ramps (Downtown Indianapolis) to and from I-70 WB/EB 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

Connector Ramp (Ohio St./Michigan St.) in Downtown Indianapolis 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 EB to I-65 SB 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-65 SB to Southport Rd. 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 EB and WB to Keystone Ave. 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

Allisonville Rd. to I-465 WB 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday



Outside Marion County

I-70 EB from Mt. Comfort Rd. to 3 miles east of Mt. Comfort (mm 96-99) 1 lane open 9 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. October 18



