Man charged with hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old boy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a man for the hit-and-run that killed a 14-year-old boy in September.

Timothy Poole, 30, faces a felony charge of failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in the death of Luis Daniel Patiño-Ortega.

Court documents revealed on September 11, a juvenile witnessed Patiño-Ortega driving his motorbike on West Coil Street, and a black sedan driving recklessly shortly after.

The juvenile said she witnessed the black sedan striking Patiño-Ortega from behind, throwing him to the ground. The black sedan stopped at some point, but the witness said she then called 911 and did not see anyone leaving the vehicle.

Police responded to the 2200 block of West Coil Street around 8 p.m.

IMPD later found a black Audi parked in the street with the engine running and extensive damage on the passenger side.

Officers said there was damage to the hood, bumper and windshield, as well as deployed airbags. Officers also found what appeared to be human hair and tissue in the damaged windshield.

According to the court documents, a BMV check was done on the Audi and was found to be registered to an Indianapolis resident, whose daughter reported the car stolen from a residence on the 6700 block of Winnock Drive around 8:40 p.m.

Police questioned the woman who later admitted that she let her friend, Timothy Poole, borrow the Audi around 7:30 p.m. to go pick up his cousin.

Poole left his car, a black Chevy Camaro, at the woman’s home because it had not been running well.

She said Poole called her around 8 p.m., claiming he had “gotten in a wreck hit a boy.” Poole also allegedly said, “I ran, I had to run. This is real. Don’t fold on me.”

The woman provided IMPD with Poole’s phone number and a photo from Facebook. An investigation revealed the black Camaro to be registered to the mother of Poole’s children and the plates being registered to Poole’s cousin, who lived near the crash site.

A warrant was served on the abandoned Audi and evidence was gathered by IMPD.

Court documents said that IMPD was later contacted by two anonymous tipsters that provided information consistent with Poole’s photo and description.

Cell phone records obtained by police placed Poole within one mile of the crash site and calls consistent with the timeline of the woman who let him borrow the Audi.

IMPD has issued a warrant for Poole’s arrest.

This story will be updated.