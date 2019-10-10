× Noblesville teachers see largest pay raise in almost 40 years

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A newly-agreed teacher contract promises the largest pay increase they have seen in approximately 40 years.

Noblesville Schools announced the two-year contract Thursday with the Noblesville Teachers Forum. The teacher contract promises an average 9.75% increase in its first year and an additional 4.15% average increase in the second year.

“This agreement ultimately delivers for students by providing for teachers,” said Dr. Beth Niedermeyer, superintendent of Noblesville Schools. “Our high-quality teachers are the heart of our mission and our success, educating and caring for students every day. Taking care of them is a top priority for our school leadership and I’m thankful the community supported this needed compensation funding. We’re committed to providing competitive salaries so that we can continue to retain and attract top teaching talent for our students.”

Additionally, school officials say the new contract enhances bereavement benefits, increases select leave days and addresses immediate compensation issues relative to extracurricular assignments.

Noblesville Schools employs approximately 700 teachers and is the largest employer in Noblesville with over 1,500 total staff members.