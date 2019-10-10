UPDATE: Police search for gunman after woman in her 70s killed at east side gas station

Posted 6:38 AM, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:37AM, October 10, 2019

Photo Gallery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for a gunman after a woman in her 70s was shot and killed at a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis.

The shooting occurred around 6:20 a.m. at the BP gas station at East 30th Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

Police say the victim, who is in her 70s, was found near her driver’s seat.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Detective with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are speaking with witnesses.

The gas station and the surrounding area are blocked off while detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigate.

We will update this story when more information is available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.