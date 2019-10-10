× Rising near 80-degrees today; temperatures take a plunge this weekend

Temperatures are not nearly as cool as they were Wednesday morning. Central Indiana is waking up to temperatures in the lower to mid-50s under a mostly cloudy sky. It may be a dry start to the day, but areas of patchy thick fog have developed. Fog will linger through the morning commute with the visibility improving by mid-morning. Mainly dry conditions are expected once again today. However, a stray shower cannot be ruled out.

Today is going to be the warmest of the week! Highs today should rise near 80° late in the afternoon, which is more than 10 degrees above normal for Indianapolis. There will be a nice mix of sunshine and cloud cover throughout the day as the next storm system nears central Indiana.

Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight with a chance for a few passing showers. Southeasterly winds are going to keep temperatures mild tonight. Lows will drop into the mid-60s early Friday morning.

A strong cold front is on the way and it is going to bring a big shift in the weather pattern as we end the work week. Scattered showers and some afternoon thunderstorms will develop ahead of the approaching system. Breezy conditions are expected tomorrow as temperatures bump up into the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures along and behind the boundary will sharply drop late in the day Friday. High school football games will likely be affected by the strong breeze, rain and cooler temperatures. Showers will exit overnight as lows plunge near 40 degrees early Saturday morning!

Indianapolis has had more than 30-straight above average days! This weekend will likely break that streak with forecast highs in the lower to mid-60s both Saturday and Sunday. A high pressure system moves into the area for the weekend, which will bring mostly sunny skies to central Indiana.