× 2nd vaping-related death for Indiana reported in Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Indiana’s second vaping-related death was reported Thursday in Tippecanoe County, WLFI reports.

Details of the case have not been released.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Oct. 10 that 26 deaths have been confirmed in 21 states. Cases of lung injury have been reported in 49 states, the District of Columbia and one U.S. territory.

All patients have reported a history of using e-cigarette, or vaping, products, according to the CDC. Most patients have reported a history of using products containing THC, the ingredient that gives marijuana its high.

The CDC says the latest findings suggest products with THC play a role in the outbreak. The father a woman who was Indiana’s first vaping-related death told FOX59 his daughter had a history of vaping THC.

These are the symptoms to watch for:

Shortness of breath

Cough

Chest pain

Fatigue

Fever

Weight loss

Nausea

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

The CDC says people should consider refraining from vaping, especially with products including THC. Those who vape nicotine to quite cigarette smoking should not return to cigarettes.