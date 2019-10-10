It's a very special fashion show featuring breast cancer survivors. The Stars of Pink Fashion Show is happening October 12 at the downtown Indy Marriott. Dori Sparks-Unsworth is the executive director of Pink Ribbon Connection and Missy O'Maley is a Pink Ribbon Connection board member and cancer survivor.
