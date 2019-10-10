× Vape shop manager adamant THC-containing cartridges are to blame for injuries, deaths amid ongoing investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jami Rakes is the general manager of the Indy Vapor Shop on the city’s northwest side. She said all vaping products are being put under the same umbrella with black market THC-containing products, and she said it’s taking a serious toll on her business.

“It has absolutely affected our business,” Rakes said. “Our business is down at least 50%, people are scared to vape.”

The Centers for Disease Control and the US Food and Drug Administration both point to THC-containing cartridges as a factor in the majority of lung injury cases they are investigating. Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported three Hoosiers have died since September 6.

“These deaths are heartbreaking,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “I urge anyone who is using these products to consider stopping, especially if you are vaping THC.”

FOX59 asked if the most recent two deaths involved vaping THC, but the ISDH said they could not confirm that information because of patient confidentiality. Rakes is adamant the products people are buying on the streets, or the black market, are the problem – and you would never find those products in her store.

“The manufacturer of this liquid has to put the ingredients on the bottle,” Rakes showed FOX59. “It has the ELM number which is the Indiana permit number to be able to sell to the state of Indiana.”

The CDC said of 573 patients reporting what they vaped three months before experiencing symptoms of lung injury, 76% reportedly vaped THC. State health officials said this is a rapidly changing situation and people must be vigilant of the products they are choosing to use.

“E-cigarettes and what’s happening on the black market are two different things,” Rakes said.

Rakes said it is obvious something has changed in the market, and she believes it is the street sales of THC-containing cartridges.

“There’s a thickener being added to them called vitamin-e acetate which is an oil,” Rakes explained. “If you vape it, it’s going to coat your lungs, cause injuries and death possibly.”

Vitamin E acetate is something the New York State Department of Health released information about. You can read that here.

This is the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control’s website: