VIDEO: Adorable 3-year-old boy recites positive affirmation while walking to preschool

NEW YORK – We want to kick off your morning with an adorable dose of affirmation!

A video of a 3-year-old boy walking to school is making a lot of people smile.

Alissa Brielle posted a video of her son Ayaan repeatedly saying, “I am smart. I am blessed. I can do anything.”

Brielle says she and Ayaan’s father, Alpha, taught him to say the affirmation on his second birthday last year, hoping that he would one day memorize it, understand it, and use it as a motivational tool whenever he needed it.

Then on his way to preschool on October 1, he shocked her when he started saying it on his own.

In a Facebook post about the video, Brielle said, “Out of no where he started repeating it. He ended (with enthusiasm lol) once we made it to our destination. So proud of the little boy he is growing into.”

The video is making a lot of people smile. Ellen DeGeneres is among the celebrities who shared it on social media.