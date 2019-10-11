Be Our Guest with Amore Pizzeria

Be our guest with Amore Pizzeria!

The New York-style pizza shop is located at 41 Boone Village in Zionsville. Here's a little more about the business, which traces its roots to a pair of brothers who were born and raised in New York:

We offer dine-in, carry out, delivery and catering.  Online ordering is available, and we’re open Sun-Thursday 11am-8pm, Fri-Sat: 11am-9pm.  In addition to our main dining area, Amore offers a private dining area for large groups wanting their own space for presentations, birthday parties, sports teams, reunions or any occasion where you need to fit a large number of people.

The deal has sold out, but you can visit Amore's website to learn more about the menu.

