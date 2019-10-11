× ‘Chopped’ winner and army veteran Chef Ro shares wing and cupcakes recipes

“Wingman” Dry Rub Spiced Honey Wings ( Tailgate Recipe IU vs. Rutgers)

Chicken wings are in my top 3 favorite foods of all time! I love chicken wings in every style; baked and fried. There was a certain point in my childhood where I would only eat chicken wings and french fries when my mother would take me out to eat. Chicken wings flats are especially my favorite and I love my wings crispy and tossed in a dry rub seasoning.

Recipe: Serves 5

2 pounds chicken wings about 20 wingettes & drumettes

2 tablespoon vegetable oil or melted butter

1 tablespoon chili powder

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon sweet smoked paprika

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon old bay

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking soda ( optional)

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper

½ cup of Honey ( brushed or dip wings in honey before tossed in seasoning)

Instructions

Dry wing pieces with paper towels to remove excess liquid. Deep Fry in 350-365 degree oil until golden brown ( 165 internal temperature) Once chicken wings are golden brown immediately brush with generous amounts of honey. Then toss them in a bowl with the dry rub seasoning and pour melted butter into seasonings. Serve with celery and blue cheese dressing if desired. NOTE: Wings may need to be finished in the oven to reach proper internal temperature. Brush with honey and spices after it comes out of the oven. Wings can also be grilled; brushed with honey and tossed in spices

Tailgate With Kids (Tie Dye Cupcakes) Kids can color cupcakes + frosting the colors of the Indiana University

Vanilla Cupcakes

Yield 12 cupcakes

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/4 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 stick unsalted butter, softened

1 cup of sugar

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

2/3 cup whole milk, at room temperature (or sour cream)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners. Whisk the flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl. Beat the butter and sugar in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium-high speed until fluffy, about 4 minutes. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, scraping down the bowl as needed. Beat in the vanilla. Reduce the mixer speed to medium-low; beat in half of the flour mixture, then all of the milk, then the remaining flour mixture until just combined. Divide the batter into two cups. Add red edible food coloring to half of the batter. Fill the muffin cups with both batters, filling each three-quarters full. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of a cupcake comes out clean, 18 to 20 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through. Transfer the pan to a rack and let cool 5 minutes, then remove the cupcakes to the rack to cool completely. Top with Crimson and White Cream Cheese Frosting.

Cream Cheese Frosting:

12 servings