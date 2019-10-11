× Community invited to honor Navy veteran who left behind no family

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis funeral home is inviting Hoosiers to pay tribute to a fallen hero who didn’t leave behind a family.

Navy veteran Daniel Powell, 67, died last month in Indianapolis. He’ll be laid to rest Friday, Oct. 11.

The community can honor his sacrifice and celebrate his life during a ceremony Friday, according to Sprowl Funeral and Cremation Care.

The funeral home is holding a service for Powell at 11 a.m. at its chapel on 1134 West 30th Street in Indianapolis. He will be buried at 2 p.m. at Marion National Cemetery in Marion, Indiana.