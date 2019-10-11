Crash on I-70 results in lane closures near Mt. Comfort Road

Posted 7:34 AM, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:43AM, October 11, 2019

Image from INDOT

A crash on I-70 closed both directions of the interstate Friday morning near the Marion-Hancock county line.

I-70 eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down after a rollover crash on the westbound side. Eastbound was closed to accommodate emergency crews that were called to the scene.

According to Indiana State Police, a woman was driving on westbound I-70 when her car went off the road and flipped several times into a cornfield. A medical helicopter was called to the scene. The driver’s injuries and condition are unknown.

The eastbound side has since reopened while part of westbound I-70 remains closed and will likely stay closed for a few more hours. Traffic in the area is slow and drivers should seek an alternate route.

U.S. 40 is the recommended detour.

