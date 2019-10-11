Halloween 2019: Central Indiana trick-or-treat times
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Grab your costume and a bag big enough to hold lots of candy—Halloween is almost here!
Find our list of trick-or-treat times around central Indiana below.
Marion County (October 31)
- Indianapolis: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Beech Grove: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lawrence: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Southport: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Speedway: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Brown County (October 31)
- Trick or Treating in the Village: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bartholomew County (October 31)
- Columbus: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Blackford County (October 31)
- Hartford City: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Boone County (October 31)
- Lebanon: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Whitestown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Zionsville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Cass County (October 30 and October 31)
- Logansport: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Clinton County (October 31)
- Frankfort: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for community trick-or-treat; downtown merchants will hold trick-or-treat on the square from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Decatur County (October 31)
- Greensburg: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Delaware County (October 31)
- Muncie: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Yorktown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fayette County (October 31)
- Connersville: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Grant County (October 31)
- Marion: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Greene County (October 30 and October 31)
- Linton: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Hamilton County (October 31)
- Carmel: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fishers: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Noblesville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Westfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hancock County (October 31)
- Fortville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Greenfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- McCordsville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- New Palestine: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Hendricks County (October 31)
- Avon: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Brownsburg: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Danville: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Pittsboro: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Plainfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Henry County (October 31)
- Knightstown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- New Castle: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Howard County (October 31)
- Kokomo: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Jackson County (October 31)
- Seymour: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Jefferson County (October 31)
- Madison: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Jennings County
- North Vernon: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Johnson County (October 31)
- Bargersville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Franklin: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (October 27)
- Greenwood: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- New Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Lawrence County (October 31)
- Bedford: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Madison County (October 31)
- Alexandria: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Anderson: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Chesterfield: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Elwood: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Lapel: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pendleton: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Miami County (October 31)
- Peru: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Montgomery County
- Crawfordsville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Morgan County (October 31)
- Martinsville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Morgantown: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mooresville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Monroe County (October 31)
- Bloomington: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Putnam County (October 31)
- Greencastle: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (downtown); 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (neighborhood)
Ripley County
- Batesville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Milan: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Rush County (October 31)
- Rushville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Shelby County (October 31)
- Shelbyville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wayne County
- Richmond: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
We will update this list as we receive more information. If you want to make sure your city is included or if you have information on trick-or-treat hours, please let us know below!