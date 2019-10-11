Help clear the shelters with $25 cat adoptions on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It's a one-day deal that can give a cat a forever home and also give you a friend. The IndyHumane Society is putting on a $25 cat adoption this Saturday, October 12 with the helpful sponsorship of The Bissell Pet Foundation.

"Kittens are normally $75 to adopt and adult cats are normally $50, but this Saturday they are only $25. The Empty the Shelters Adoption Event is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at IndyHumane on Michigan Road," said Hayley Wolf, marketing coordinator at IndyHumane.

IndyHumane doesn't get funding from tax dollars. All operations are donor funded and grant funded and with help from places like Bissell. If you want to help, they gladly accept volunteers and donations.

The Humane Society of Indianapolis is one of 125 organizations in 26 states taking part in this special adoption day.

The $25 adoptions is a great price. It includes their shots, spay or neutering, and micro-chipping.

"If they are micro-chipped and they end up at another shelter, or if a good samaritan takes them to an office, the chances of them being reunited with you are exponentially higher if they are micro-chipped," said Wolf.

The program is working locally, statewide, and across the nation.

“Our shelter partners continue to give feedback that Empty the Shelters is saving lives in their area,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Not only do thousands of pets find homes, but shelter and rescue organizations of all sizes collaborate to make the greatest impact possible for pets. These relationships continue long after the event ends.”

The adoption process at IndyHumane should take under an hour.

"You will come in, same day leave with a kitty kat. We will just go through our normal adoption process. You will sit with a counselor, they will have questions for you, make sure you are ready for the commitment of 18 years with one of these," said Brett Kruger, feline team manager at IndyHumane.

If you're thinking about adopting a kitten, you may want to consider adopting two.

"There is actually what we call "single kitten syndrome." The little kittens are very cute when they're this age, but when they hit adolescence, they get much more active. You see behaviors like tearing up your blinds and scratching your furniture, and even you, but when they have each other, more of their attention is on each other," says Kruger.

Indyhumane has cats to adopt of all ages at their facility in the 7900 block of North Michigan.

With events like this one, 23,000 pets have been placed in forever homes, and they hope this weekend adoption event will add to that number.