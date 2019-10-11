IMPD investigates homicide on near west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a homicide on the city’s near west side.

IMPD said officers were sent to the 1000 block of White River Parkway on a report of an injured person on Wednesday, October 9, around 2:44 a.m.

Officers arrived and found an adult male with undisclosed trauma to his body.

EMS responded to the scene and he was taken to Eskenazi hospital in critical condition.

The investigation began with detectives canvassing the area for witnesses and evidence, along with Marion County Forensic Services Agency assisting with identification and collecting potential forensic evidence.

According to police, on Thursday, October 10, the victim died from his injuries.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is determining the cause of death, and the victim’s name will be released after proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317. 262.TIPS. This is an active and ongoing investigation.